Nicki Minaj Warns Her Foes They Should’ve Apologized When They Had The Chance

The leader of the Barbz delivers a message to her adversaries.

As Nicki Minaj prepares to release her forthcoming Pink Friday 2 album, the Young Money representative has a message for anyone who may have wronged her in the past.

Nicki Minaj reportedly used her Instagram Story to deliver what could be a warning to her foes. While the Hip-Hop megastar did not mention any names, her statement seemed to have a target audience.

“If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it; always remember… you HAD the opportunity… of a lifetime,” the 40-year-old recording artist wrote over the weekend.

Nicki Minaj’s career is filled with numerous feuds with other celebrities. Some of her famous beefs include public bad blood with Mariah Carey, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and others.

Last year, Minaj went back and forth with rap newcomer Latto over Grammy nominations and other issues. 2023 songs by both women likely featured subliminal shots at the other.

Latto recently talked about beefing with other female rappers. The “Put It on da Floor Again” performer suggested online fan culture fuels the animosity among rap stars.

“I will take that accountability,” Latto said in an interview. “I don’t think truly, at heart, it’s us. Once people are infiltrating your mind and got you thinking this, and now you feel this type of way without even addressing the person, now [you’re] addressing fans. I think we be falling for these traps that they put on female rappers.”

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is scheduled to hit DSPs on December 8. The project will be Minaj’s first full-length studio LP since 2018’s Queen. Her album catalog also consists of Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and The Pinkprint.