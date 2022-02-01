Nicki Minaj Says a “Female or Two” Can See Her in Verzuz?

Nicki Minaj is leaving her imprint on Hip-Hop. Subsequently, the culture continues to champion her artistic efforts. Recently, Nicki The Ninja honestly opens up about her thoughts on a proposed Verzuz. Indeed, she claims only a “female or two” are ready for that battle.

Regardless, of one’s personal opinion the “Anaconda” MC is ready. While chatting with 97.9, The Box, the Barb shares her unequivocal belief. Soon, she readily shoots down any match up with Lil Wayne or Drake. Then the established entertainer encourages her female counterparts to step up.

Although, she remains a bit mysterious, the “Feeling Myself” lyricist does give up a little insight. Moreover, when both “Drake and Lil’ Wayne” are proposed she graciously declines. So, just who does she consider to be a truly worthy artistic adversary?

Quickly, the cheerful creative quips that “a female or two” are capable of maintaining that formidable feat. Next, the “Chun-Li” spitter provides further details. “Well, they were talking to me about it, and look, if it’s gonna be a fun and like, you know, then you never know! That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Without a doubt, Nicki Minaj, understands the importance of anticipation. Adding further perspective she insists, “It should feel like a celebration. That’s exactly what I would like it to be. Fun, happiness, because a lot of times with my career, it feels like work, and now, I’m just like, no, everything needs to feel good.”