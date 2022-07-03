Nicki Minaj Pregnancy Rumors Run Wild

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj always keeps the rumors jumping, but now people are sending their congrats.

The way this world is going it’s crazy right now. They have reversed Roe v. Wade, stripped away the ability to sue the cops over Miranda rights. They want to reclassify slavery as “involuntary relocation.” So we have so many things going on in our world. And there are white nationalists marching in Boston. So guys, understand that me writing these rumors for so long does not mean I do not know what’s going on.

That said, there’s a new rumor about Nicki Minaj. It seems kind of silly, but I’m going to address it because it is out there. These people out here are saying that Nicki Minaj might be pregnant. After the stain of dissing Kanye West faded away, people analyzed the video of Nicki Minaj’s performances at the Essence Fest. And what they have ascertained is that Nicki is probably with with child.

Personally, I don’t care. She’s getting older, and weight gain is normal. So if she is gaining weight, more cushion for the pushing. But, if she is not just gaining weight and is pregnant, congratulations! She has one child right now and most people want at least two. Me, I don’t want any. Moving on: people are really analyzing this heavy. So without further ado, I am going to show you what people are saying on social media.

I don’t know guys, but this feels like body shaming to me.

Babes gotta be pregnant. I commend her for the effort. 🫶🏾 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/XYXX6Cb6Kq — DeV G. BSW, QMHP-CS ✨ (@PrettyGillie) July 2, 2022

Before I go, man was shot 60 times, in Akron Ohio where the police unloaded 90 rounds on him. Jayland Walker rest in peace.