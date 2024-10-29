NLE Choppa Reveals He Attempted To Have Snoop Dogg Appear In “The Wash” Short Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa explains why Snoop Dogg won’t appear in short-film reboot of his classic 2001 film “The Wash.”

NLE Choppa and his team apparently sought after Snoop Dogg to appear in his upcoming short film clearly inspired by the early 2000s era comedy flick the Deathrow Records rapper starred in alongside Dr. Dre.

For anyone who may have missed it, the 21 year-old rapper released the official trailer for his upcoming comedy short film NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash the weekend prior to its Wednesday (October 30) premiere. In addition to starting in the film, the Memphis native also wrote, directed and produced the short.

While multiple stars will make cameos in the film, including Lil Wayne and Sukihana, West Coast, hip-hop legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will be absent from the production, which provides “modern twist” on the classic movie. But that wasn’t by design, according to NLE Choppa himself, who claims he attempted to work his magic to align Uncle Snoop with the reboot he’s at the helm of.

In response to a fan who claimed the absence of a cameo from Snoop Dogg was “nasty work” NLE Choppa responded, “we tried hard” seemingly indicating that negotiations were underway to get Snoop to be apart of the production.

While it’s unclear exactly why Snoop Dogg won’t be a part of the short film, it’s very obvious that the plot for NLE Choppa’s production is largely based on the blueprint the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper and Dr. Dre laid out in the original film The Wash in 2001. Though NLE Choppa doesn’t necessarily have a roommate who doubles as a right-hand man, based on the trailer, he is also seeking to alleviate financial pressures whilst working his post at a car wash — much like the iconic rap duo did in the motion picture.

“The Wash” Short Film Oct 30th 🧼 pic.twitter.com/mPs0WdPEGY — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 27, 2024

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre achieved moderate box office success, despite mixed reviews, upon the release of The Wash in 2001. It grossed around $10 million worldwide against a budget of approximately $7 million. Over time, The Wash garnered a cult following, especially among fans of Snoop and Dre, leading to steady demand in secondary markets like DVD sales and streaming platforms.

Check out the post below for the full trailer of NLE Choppa’s short film.