No Rapper Friends Show Up To Boosie’s Movie Premier

Lil Boosie Badazz is going to have some trouble getting this movie off the ground, if the world wide premiere is any indication. As we previously reported, Boosie pushed hard for other people, most notably celebrities and other rappers, come out and lend a hand in promoting his movie.
What happened? People came and it looked well attended, but there were no notable individuals on tap.
People looked great! And Boosie actually looks sharp as a tack! I want Boosie to know we got his back. Click here to stream on WATERBOYZ MOVIE for a small fee!
Anyway, don’t worry about this Boosie! We only focus on those that support us!