Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset has responded to Cardi B’s rumored romance with Stefon Diggs after the two were seen partying in New York City.

Offset has broken his silence after viral photos showed Cardi B giving NFL star Stefon Diggs a lapdance at a New York City nightclub over the weekend.

However, despite their contentious divorce, Offset is pleased the mother of his youngest children has moved on.

Offset told a commenter on Instagram, “I’m happy for her !!”

The remark came after a fan joked, “Offset punching air” under a post about Cardi and Diggs partying together following Vybz Kartel’s concert over the weekend.

The footage quickly made the rounds online, showing the Grammy-winning rapper partying with the Buffalo Bills wide receiver.

Other images feature Cardi B giving Stefon Diggs a lap dance.

The “Jealousy” hitmaker later posted a carousel of photos from the night out, captioning them, “What a night !!!! Ommmmggggg started well ended better.”

Stefon Diggs Confirms Single Status Amid Cardi B Romance Rumors

Meanwhile, Diggs also addressed his relationship status during an Instagram Live session over the weekend. He admitted he is not single but declined to name who he’s dating.

That only fueled the speculation that he and Cardi B may be more than just party companions.

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. Back on Valentine’s Day 2025, they were seen arriving at a Miami hotel around 2 A.M., raising eyebrows. They were also spotted together at a different New York City club earlier in February.

The whispers go back even further. Some online sleuths previously speculated that Cardi and Diggs were romantically involved while she was pregnant with Offset’s child.

Cardi addressed those claims during an Instagram Live, calling them “f###### crazy.”

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, months after publicly confirming their split in December 2023. Since then, the two have exchanged jabs online, airing out personal grievances online.

As of now, neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has made any official statements about the nature of their relationship.