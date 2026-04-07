Offset May Have Gambling Problem, Sources Say

Offset is once again the subject of whispers, side-eyes and casino talk as rumors about his alleged gambling habits continue to circulate through Hip-Hop circles. And honestly, this one feels less like random gossip and more like one of those stories that refuses to go away.

Let’s be clear from the jump. These are allegations and conversations happening in public spaces, not absolute facts. But the chatter has been persistent and people are starting to connect dots.

The first big spark seemed to come back in early 2025 when Lil Tjay publicly claimed Offset was struggling financially. According to Tjay, he saw the former Migos member allegedly asking people for money inside a casino to keep gambling. Tjay also claimed Offset owed him $10,000. Offset reportedly brushed that off as “lunch money” and denied being broke. That moment turned into social media theater. If it is lunch money then why not just pay it?

Akademiks jump in the fray this year suggesting Offset may have a serious gambling problem. Others have floated the idea that rehab might be necessary. Even more recently, super star jock Ebro said Offset owes HIM FIVE STACKS. Now, we have a pattern. But there is more.

Another rumor says Offset allegedly stayed awake for nearly 24 hours during a gambling run and was even spotted asleep at a gaming table with around $250,000 nearby. Also, he got into a verbal altercation with a man for not taking a picture. Nobody has produced hard proof, but the soft proof is proofing.

Here is what makes this rumor complicated. Offset has still been moving like a star minus paying security. Security is expensive. He’s just hanging out at casinos a lot. This is where a shooting can denote a major need to make change.

There is also the bigger conversation nobody wants to have. Gambling and Hip-Hop have always had a strange relationship. Remember Takeoff was killed during a gambling outing. Dice games are gambling.

Where is Cardi B in all this? She is always the voice of reason. Mostly.

But…we know…Offset usually moves on his own timing.