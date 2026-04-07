Did Lil Tjay Put Offset In Hospital? His Lawyer Speaks

Lil Tjay forcefully denies involvement in the Florida shooting that injured Offset as his attorney calls all rumors completely false.

Lil Tjay woke up trending for all the wrong reasons.

The streets are saying he is the one that shot Cardi B’s ex, who is technically still her husband.

But according to his legal team, the Bronx rapper had absolutely nothing to do with the Florida incident that left Offset hospitalized. For now, this looks like another case of the internet putting a name on a situation before facts had time to breathe. Can we step back for a sec?

The trouble started after news broke that Offset had been shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Almost instantly, social media detectives began connecting imaginary dots, and somehow Lil Tjay became part of the narrative despite no confirmed link. That is when his attorney Dawn M. Florio stepped in with a statement that read less like PR and more like a legal warning shot.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she said.

Then she got even more direct.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.” This woman must have written her statement in her sleep. But, anyway.

That last part might be the real headline.

Meanwhile, representatives for Offset confirmed he suffered non life threatening injuries and is currently recovering under medical supervision. Police also confirmed two individuals were detained after the incident, but have not publicly connected Lil Tjay to anything related to the situation. The investigation remains active.

For Lil Tjay, this is an unfortunate reminder of how quickly his name can circulate in connection to violence. He’s been shot in the past and had more drama even more recently.

Offset’s situation also hits a cultural nerve because of the lingering trauma surrounding Takeoff’s death in 2022, which left a permanent scar on Hip-Hop. Every new shooting involving a major artist seems to reopen that wound.

For now, Lil Tjay appears to be focused…I do not know what. However, for now he’s off the hook in the shooting part. Waiting for the lawyer to address what he did to get arrested.