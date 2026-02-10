EXCLUSIVE: Lil Tjay & Entourage Accused Of Beating NYPD & Ruining His Back

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay is accused of beating up a New York police officer, alleging a security breakdown and violent clash inside.

Lil Tjay is accused of leading a violent confrontation inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater that left a New York City police officer with permanent spinal injuries.

Officer John Przybyszewski was working a paid NYPD security detail during a crowded professional boxing event promoted by Top Rank when he was ordered to remove Lil Tjay from the venue.

According to the filing, Lil Tjay attended the event as a complimentary guest of Top Rank. The complaint says Lil Tjay became loud and disruptive during the event. Security staff determined he needed to be removed and summoned Przybyszewski to intervene.

The complaint further alleges Lil Tjay spat in the face of a Madison Square Garden employee during the chaos. After the altercation, Przybyszewski says he was disoriented, in severe pain and transported by ambulance to NYU Tisch Hospital.

Diagnostic imaging allegedly revealed serious cervical and lumbar spine injuries, including disc damage at the L4–L5 level. The lawsuit claims the injuries are permanent and threaten his ability to continue working as a police officer.

Przybyszewski alleges the assault was not sudden or random. He claims it was the foreseeable result of severe understaffing in security and operational failures by the venue and promoters.

The complaint says the event planners determined that eight officers were needed for safety, but staffed only two. Despite that shortfall, the event proceeded with a packed house and a raucous crowd.

The lawsuit claims venue operators and promoters knew or should have known of the rapper’s prior arrests and confrontational history.

It alleges that no additional supervision was assigned and no steps were taken to limit his access inside the theater. The officer alleges he acted under the direction of Madison Square Garden security supervisors and had no discretion to delay or decline the assignment.

The filing describes the scene as uncontrolled and dangerous, blaming the lack of staffing and crowd control. The officer alleges lasting physical limitations, chronic pain and neurological symptoms.

He claims his earning capacity has been substantially impaired, including lost overtime, reduced pension benefits and diminished future income.

Przybyszewski is suing Lil Tjay for assault and battery. He is also suing Top Rank, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Madison Square Garden Corp. for negligence, premises liability, and negligent supervision.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as other relief to be determined at trial.