Lil Tjay Denies Role In Konvy Drive-By Shooting During Livestream

Lil Tjay denies involvement in the Konvy shooting after social media posts allegedly linked him to the Bronx livestream incident.

Lil Tjay has issued a strong denial statement after being accused of involvement in a shooting incident involving Kick streamer Konvy during a livestream in the Bronx on Friday night.

The Bronx rapper took to social media to address allegations that he was connected to the drive-by shooting that targeted Konvy while he was broadcasting live on January 9, 2026.

“I had nothing to do with what happened last night in the Bronx,” Lil Tjay said in his statement. “Blogs are circulating old posts, taken out of context, and presenting them as recent, which is false.”

Tjay continued his denial by expressing sympathy for those affected by the violent incident.

“My prayers are with everyone affected,” he said. “Please stop spreading misinformation.” The rapper’s statement came after social media users began linking him to alleged Instagram Story posts that appeared to mock the shooting.

The shooting incident occurred while Konvy was livestreaming with friends in a car in the Bronx. During the stream, viewers noticed a green dot appear on Konvy’s head before gunfire erupted, forcing the group to scramble out of the vehicle.

One of Konvy’s friends, identified as JJ, was reportedly hospitalized following the incident. According to social media reports, Lil Tjay allegedly posted content on his Instagram Story that some interpreted as mocking the shooting.

Screenshots circulated on Twitter showed alleged posts from both his main account and a supposed burner account.

One alleged post reportedly featured crying-laughing emojis and a “hush” emoji, while another allegedly showed a video with the caption “Go slideeeeee” followed by laughing emojis.

The allegations against Tjay stem from his ongoing beef with Adin Ross and Cuffem, who are close friends with Konvy. The conflict escalated recently when 6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem released a diss track called “BACON” that specifically targeted several rappers, including Lil Tjay, Lil Durk, and Doechii.

Lil Tjay has previously called Adin Ross a “culture vulture” and criticized the streamer’s involvement in Hip-Hop culture.

The Bronx shooting incident has not resulted in any official police statements regarding suspects or motives at press time. Law enforcement has not released details about the investigation or any potential arrests related to the drive-by shooting.