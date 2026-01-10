Streamer Konvy Survives Drive-By Shooting In The Bronx While Livestreaming, Friend Injured

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kick streamer Konvy was shot at while livestreaming in the Bronx, with friend Adin Ross confirming one person was hospitalized.

‌

Kick streamer Konvy was targeted in a drive-by shooting while livestreaming from the Bronx on Friday night, with the terrifying incident captured live on camera.

Adin Ross, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Konvy, confirmed the shooting was real during his own livestream hours after the attack. The shooting occurred while Konvy was broadcasting live with two friends in a vehicle in New York City.

Video footage shows the three men having a casual conversation when gunshots suddenly rang out, causing them to scramble for safety as the stream abruptly ended.

Viewers noticed a suspicious green laser dot appearing on Konvy’s head moments before the shooting began, though authorities have not confirmed whether this was connected to any targeting device.

The incident happened around 10 P.M. Eastern Time as Konvy was conducting his regular evening broadcast. Ross addressed the shooting during his Friday night stream, telling viewers he had personally verified the incident’s authenticity.

“It got confirmed to me that it’s real, I made sure to know it was real,” Ross said during his broadcast. “It’s a real situation, it’s not b#######, it’s not fake s###, it’s not no f###### script s###.”

One of Konvy’s companions, identified only as JJ, was injured during the shooting and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting represents the latest in a series of dangerous incidents involving live streamers who broadcast from public locations.

Content creators have increasingly become targets for harassment, swatting, and violent encounters while conducting their broadcasts.

Konvy has built a significant following on the Kick platform through his association with Adin Ross and other streamers. The two frequently collaborate on content and are known to be close friends both on and off camera.