Offset Sparks Model Romance Rumors Amid Claims He Cheated On Cardi B With Chrisean Rock 

Offset was plagued with rumors about his love life over the weekend after he was seen with a model amid resurfaced claims about Chrisean Rock.

Offset has kept a relatively low profile amid his recent divorce from Cardi B, but was going viral over the weekend amid rumors he’s dating model Anok Yai and claims he slept with Chrisean Rock while still married.

The gossip began after footage surfaced online of the former Migos rapper talking to the 26-year-old Egyptian model. Anok Yai was spotted sitting in a vehicle while chatting to Offset.

Offset seen with supermodel Anok Yai pic.twitter.com/1t3EsZTTt0 — 𝖘𝖒𝖚𝖗𝖐✞ (@Jeywhizy) December 8, 2024

Meanwhile, his sighting with Anok Yai came as an alleged friend of Chrisean Rock repeated claims that Offset cheated on Cardi B with the reality TV star turned rapper.

A woman named Janet was spilling the tea during a recent Instagram Live session. She claimed Rock admitted to sleeping with the married rapper and leaving jewelry behind for Cardi to find.

Offset Responds To Rumor He Cheated On Cardi B With Chrisean Rock

The rumor first arose last December when Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of sleeping with Offset.

“Being tatted on a hoe is not a flex,” Blueface said, referencing the mother of his youngest son. “You literally f##### Cardi B’s husband [a] couple [of] weeks ago. I’m tired of n##### looking at me while they f###### you, get the rest of em gone ASAP please”

He also added, “‘Tried to keep [your] secret but you keep popping it on these apps, ima only state facts every time… So you ain’t f##### Cardi’s husband [on] November 10th at 4 am at their house in LA… I’m making this up?”

Offset shot down Blue’s allegations, replying, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!”

Cardi B also responded, stating that while she didn’t believe he slept with Chrisean Rock, she and Offset already broke up.

“I don’t think it’s true,” she said on Instagram Live. “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”