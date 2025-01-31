Offset Accused Of Taunting Cardi B Using Nicki Minaj’s Favorite Meme 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset stirred controversy by posting an explicit Chucky meme, sparking speculation about a possible dig at Cardi B.

Offset caused controversy with a recent social media post, sharing an explicit meme featuring a character favored by his estranged wife Cardi B’s longtime rival, Nicki Minaj.

Minaj is known for frequently using Chucky memes from the Child’s Play franchise as cryptic reactions on social media. So when an explicit image surfaced on Offset’s feed, depicting the infamous doll engaged in a sex act with a female character from the movies, social media users had plenty to say.

Many speculated that Offset used the Chucky meme to take a jab at Cardi B, with some linking it to her recent intimate piercing. Others, however, suggested he was subtly hinting at a possible reconciliation with the mother of his youngest children.

“Taunting your wife using a tactic from her nemesis is…… wow,” one said. “But I don’t like her so continue.”

Another said, “Not surprised. Offset’s always had a thing for Nicki.”

A third implied both Cardi B and Offset are obsessed with Nicki Minaj. “As soon as nicki use chucky here yall go. WOW its shocking to see how much nicki lives in yalls head,” they noted. “Like she really is you and your entire ex families life you should be so embarrassed.”

Cardi B Slams Offset In Heated Rant

Offset and Cardi B’s tumultuous divorce has increasingly played out on social media in recent months.

Just weeks ago, the mother of three publicly called out Offset, accusing him of being spiteful towards her and their children out of sheer resentment.

“You want to talk about, ‘Oh, you haven’t accepted the divorce because you’re not gonna agree on my terms because you just want to see the kids,’ you just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday,” Cardi revealed. “You love your kids so much, and you bought them s### for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts and bought my kids s### on purpose to spite me.”

Speaking during an X Spaces broadcast, she also claimed Offset and his mother stole from her.