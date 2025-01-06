Old Doechii Video Shocks Fans Into Fierce Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Was Doechii “crazy” or just creating some provocative art?

I won’t lie. Doechii was dope, then she went crazy and then she went dope again. Last year was “again.” As is the case with most creatives, they have a crazy past that gets dissected and analyzed. This is the game.

Doechii, apparently in content creator mode, made a shocking video of her boyfriend with an automatic firearm to her head. She tells him to do it and that she trusts him. And he pulls the trigger. Of course, she is still here, but the past act has the internet talking.

Some say the man was in the wrong and the video was an example of violence against women. Others say it was “bird behavior” on her part. I think young people do some stupid stuff and post it. I used to do stuff that was way out of pocket, but I was lucky. Social media either didn’t exist or was very new. I think she’s a savvy, younger artists who was trying to get attention—and she got it.

Who else remembers this video? Yes, the name is “Crazy,” which is what she can be.

Here’s a bonus: Doe allegedly taking a sniff before rapping on TikTok. I recall when Doechii did this and felt she had gone a bit too left. Also, she toned it down a bit and was embraced greatly. Either way, we are so happy for the Tampa rapper.