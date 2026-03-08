Papoose Disses 50 Cent In “Many Men” Freestyle

Papoose and 50 Cent are at it again, this time a “Many Men” beat is the jump off point.

Papoose is back.

And 50 Cent is right there with him – again. The Brooklyn lyricist has brought beef with the daylight savings time. And of course, the internet is eating it up.

Pap jumped on the instrumental for 50 Cent’s classic “Many Men,” recording a quick freestyle straight from his car. Papoose took several direct shots at the G-Unit General.

50 Cent’s former partner Daphne Joy caught a not-s-stray shot. Pap also threw shade at 50’s career trajectory after Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, while even clowning the style and legacy of G-Unit. I think this is the time to step back for those that have not been here for a few.

Earlier this year the two had already started the year off with that bizarre wave of AI-generated videos mocking each other. I that was crazy and pretty sad considering the new year had just started.

But if Papoose expected a lyrical response, he he’ll be waiting for a while.

50 Cent seemed to address the situation, but not with raps. On Sunday, March 8, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a caption that made it clear where he stands.

“Im sorry no response to r#trded a rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives, moving right along short bus shorty. LOL.”

At least he’s watching, right? I guess.

50 Cent has his hands full with a bevy of diss records coming from T.I. and his camp. This is the most surprising rap beefs in a long minute…and 2026. Where are the country music beefs? We need some rock beefs! Damn.