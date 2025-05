Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti has stirred up buzz on social media after claiming he was barred from the 2025 Met Gala, but his date, not the drama, had everyone talking.

On Tuesday (May 6), the Atlanta rapper posted a slideshow of his black-and-white outfit the day after fashion’s biggest night, writing on his finsta in a joint post with Brazilian model Giovanna “Gio” Ramos.

“MET GALA BANNED ME,” Carti claimed. “FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD.”

Carti wore a white button-down shirt under a black leather jacket with matching pants, a black skully and Converse sneakers.

Ramos, who has been at the center of dating rumors with Carti for months, stood beside him in the photos, fueling even more speculation.

But while Carti’s claim of being blacklisted from the Met Gala raised eyebrows, many online were more focused on his apparent relationship with Ramos.

Comments flooded in asking, “So what exactly is the relationship here?” and “Nah he really turned her straight.” One user bluntly added, “We dead want u to date somebody else.”

The Met Gala has not commented on Carti’s alleged ban, and whether he was ever officially invited remains unclear. Some questioned the legitimacy of his claim, noting that Chrome Hearts, the brand he tagged, isn’t typically associated with the event’s guest list.

Still, Carti didn’t seem too bothered. “[Gio] WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F### EM,” he wrote, referring to Ramos.

Playboi Carti Gifts Gio $60K Audemars Piguet Watch

The pair has been linked for some time, though neither has confirmed their relationship publicly.

Carti previously tagged Ramos in a celebratory post about his Billboard Hot 100 success. He captioned it “Ya ex could never,” which many took as a jab and a soft launch of their romance.

Ramos, who has identified as a lesbian in past interviews, thanked Carti online after he gifted her an Audemars Piguet watch, reportedly worth $60,000, for her birthday, adding more fuel to the dating rumors.

Playboi Carti gifted Gio an Audemars Piguet watch for her birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/3xkZJWgBRo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 2, 2025

Despite the online chatter and public appearances, Carti and Ramos have yet to make anything official.