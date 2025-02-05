Playboi Carti Responds To Kai Cenat’s Pressure To Release “I AM MUSIC” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat is gonna be on Playboi Carti’s album just like he was on Central Cee’s, mark our words!

Looks like Kai Cenat is proving that streamers are among the biggest power players and shot callers in the music industry today.

Following the Grammy Awards on February 2, the popular Twitch streamer has flooded the feeds of several popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram and even YouTube due to candid moments with stars such as Kanye West and JAY-Z and Beyoncé and other celebs.

Now, one of his rec carpet interviews is making waves based on Kai’s response when asked what is music missing in 2025. Per usual, Kai provided an emphatic response, which would later catch the attention of none other than Playboi Carti.

“You know what we’re missing?” Kai Cenat questioned rhetorically before answering himself, “The Playboi Carti album.”

Kai added, “He needs to drop! For real, Carti gotta drop. I know Carti’s gone see this. Carti just drop. I’m on national TV, drop gang, you feel what I’m saying.”

He concluded, “In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens.”

Carti found the moment to be truly motivating and remarked on it in an Instagram Story in which he alluded to being moved to actually confirming the release of the long-awaited project.

“REALEST VIDEO I SEEN IN 2025,” Playboi Carti wrote in all-caps in the IG story, where he also wrote, “BX YAL GOT 1 WIT KAI. DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT”

Playboi Carti reacts to Kai Cenat telling him to drop his album 🚨



"DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT" pic.twitter.com/lQGOCnkTbI — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 4, 2025

Hopefully Kai’s excitement about the project can get Carti back into the good graces of his fans, who it seems the Atlanta rapper has been at odds with since he previewed the album at Rolling Loud last December. Not to mention he also faced backlash last month after his former partner Iggy Azalea claimed he has not seen their child in months.

“Someone’s saying tell Playboi Carti to drop,” Azalea said during the stream. “I don’t speak to him, my love. We haven’t heard from that man in over like 6 months.”

Playboi Carti, who began dating Azalea in 2018 welcomed their son Onyx with in April 2002, became a trending topic on Twitter as a resulf of his fans bashing him over her new claims.