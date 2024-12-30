Pleasure P Claims He Co-Wrote Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop,” Wants Chunk Of $28M Alleged Revenue 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P aired his grievances over Lil Wayne’s massive 2008 hit song “Lollipop.”

Pleasure P claims he co-wrote Lil Wayne’s smash hit “Lollipop” and is entitled to a cut of the “$28 million” the song has made over the years.

The former Pretty Ricky member took to Instagram Live over the weekend, reflecting on the hit. Released in 2008 by Lil Wayne, the track featured the late Static Major, who died weeks before the song dropped.

However, according to Pleasure P, he co-wrote the Grammy Award-winning song and is entitled to his just dues.

“I wrote that,” Pleasure P asserted. He also named other co-writers, including Lil Wayne, Rex Zamor, Mack Maine and Jim Jonsin.

“I need my f###### plaque for this song, bro,” he added. “Y’all can do something about this s### but nobody care about me no more.”

Pleasure P continued, claiming his former manager Zamor owns his publishing. “He got his name on this record, bro,” the 40-year-old stated.

“Just give me what I deserve, bro,” he added, stating he was handling it correctly.

According to Pleasure P, the song made “28 million dollars,” but he didn’t get a dime.

“I’m a part of [Lil Wayne’s] biggest record,” Pleasure P continued. “1.3 million the first week. And I haven’t been able to celebrate that.”

This isn’t the first time Pleasure P claimed he co-wrote the Lil Wayne hit. During an interview last year, he said, “Me and Static wrote it together.” He claimed they recorded the song, “but I just didn’t feel it fit.”

Nonetheless, he insisted that “elements” of his songwriting remained on the version released by Lil Wayne and Static Major.