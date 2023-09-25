Pras’s Lawyer Is In Some Trouble; The Fugee Gets New Legal Help

Pras has a new legal team and his old lawyer may be in trouble. Also: the Fugees reunite in New York City!

Pras of the Fugees is making some serious changes. I won’t even waste time, I’m going straight into this rumor. David Kenner, the legal eagle lawyer who represented the former Fugee rapper has been held in contempt of court. What does that mean? It could mean a number of things. It could mean that he was disrespecting the judge in the case of Pras. It could mean that he has broken some sort of law. Right now, I don’t have those details but they’re out there.

The crazy thing is Kenner is regarded as one of the best lawyers ever. But I’m not sure if he has been as effective recently as he has in the past. First of all, Tory Lanez is sitting in a jail cell right now, and Kenner was his attorney. Previous to that he had represented both Suge Knight & Death Row Records and Snoop Dogg. You might remember he won for Snoop and helped him beat a murder case! In his defense, he did join the Tory Lanez case late so the wheels might’ve been rolling before he got there. He actually joined after the trial began.

Nevertheless, my source says, “He was in over his head” in the Pras case. Now, Pras has an all-star team representing him. A former US Senator is on his defense team! That appeal is about to be poppin’! As you now, Pras was found guilty on 10 criminal counts in a Washington D.C. courtroom earlier this year. Pras was accused of helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low gain political influence in the U.S. in exchange for a cool $100 million. Pras was charged with conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China, among other federal charges. He maintains his his innocence in the matter.

On a decidedly more positive note, The Fugees performed over the weekend at Global Citizens in New York City.

Saturday night marked a historic moment at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, with the renowned hip-hop ensemble, The Fugees, reuniting on stage. The trio, consisting of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, delivered a charged, energetic performance, featuring their well-loved hits like “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Beyond the music, The Fugees used their platform to convey a crucial message, advocating for sovereign nations to take control of their natural resources. Wyclef Jean stirred the crowd’s support for Haiti’s relief efforts, as the country grapples with political turmoil and instability. He stressed the importance of Haitians shaping their own destiny amidst foreign interests in the region.

Onstage, the three members exhibited remarkable chemistry and enthusiasm, hinting at the possibility of future tours together. As Wyclef addressed the audience, “I hate goodbyes, so regardless of what you hear, we gon’ always be the Fugees.” They come on at the 4-hour, 30 minute mark of the video below.

Love them! I wish they would do another album!