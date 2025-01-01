Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P Claims Bandmate Slick Em Hooked On Heroin 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pleasure P shared an update about his group Pretty Ricky, claiming fellow member Slick Em has substance abuse issues.

Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P is speaking out against the music industry, blaming it for his fellow group member Slick Em’s addiction to heroin.

After his recently calling out Lil Wayne over song-writing credit, Pleasure P took to Instagram Live with an update about the group.

He labeled the industry “so f##### up,” suggesting it’s a game of “smoke and mirrors” before turning to Slick Em’s alleged substance abuse issues.

“They got one of my brothers on heroin,” Pleasure P stated. “And I don’t even want to talk his business. But I miss him.”

However, he instantly went on to name them, adding “I wish I could talk to Slick Em.”

While Slick Em hasn’t publicly commented on Pleasure P’s allegations, his fans flocked to his most recent Instagram post.

“Pleasure telling people you on the herion,” wrote one fan.

Others expressed their concern and offered well-wishes.

“I’m here bc Pleasure out here telling all your business,” said a worried supporter. “Either way I hope you shake whatever & bounce back. Living legend you are.”

Another questioned his appearance, saying Slim Em “[looks] healthy to me,” before asking, “do heroin make u slim.”

Pleasure P’s Slick Em revelation follows his claim that he co-wrote Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” with Static Major. According to the singer, he’s never profited from the song and is entitled to his just dues.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old is gearing up to head out on tour. He’s set to join Bow Wow, Trey Songz, and Omarion on the upcoming Millennium Tour 2005, which kicks off in March.