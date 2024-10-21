Ralo Compares His Legacy In The Streets To “Black Mafia Family” Co-Founder Big Meech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hear why Ralo believes his street legacy is comparable to that of BMF co-founder Big Meech.

Ralo has once again generated headlines based on a bold video he shared on social media in light of recent news surrounding Black Mafia Family (BMF) founder Big Meech.

In a video the Atlanta rapper shared on Instagram, Ralo compared his street legacy to that of BMF co-founder Big Meech, emphasizing his belief that the lore of their hustle made a major impact in the streets.

In addition to claiming that he and Meech did it “the biggest” Ralo claims he was the first of his age to reach the heights that he did while he was still actively hustling.

“Listen, I’m not discrediting none of the big homies for what they did in these streets and how much money n###a made — me and Meech, we did the biggest, we made that sht look good,” Ralo said.

“We put that s##t in they face. We made them folk come get up with us. N###a ain’t fun having all that money if you can’t put it in a n###a’s face. Now y’all going to tell me that n###as popped that harder than me and me. That’s cap.”

As he continued, Ralo backed up his initial decry by remarking on how he and Meech flaunted their wealth and style in the streets at the height of their criminal activity.

“I was the first young n###a in the city of Atlanta with a Lamborghini at such a young age,” he said.

“Bought this whole community, had tons and tons of money on planes and jets and s##t.”

Ralo confidently claimed that he and Meech were on a different level compared to their predecessors, dismissing the old-school style of other well-known figures such as “Freeway” Rick Ross.

“So look, I ain’t discrediting no n###a, I ain’t been cocky or nothong, but man me and Meech we did it the big we had fun n###a,” he said.

“Them other n###as, them n##### didn’t even know how to dress. Like stop playing. Like talking about Rick Ross.”

He added, “They had them big, ugly, loud church suits on.”

Ralo’s latest comments about Big Meech follow the advice he offered the Detroit native that the streets are dead and to find a legitimate hustle now that he’s eyeing his official release from custody in 2025. Big Meech was recently transferred from FCI Coleman Low prison to a community confinement center overseen by Miami Residential Reentry Management Office.

His projected release date is January 27, 2026 and reports have revealed he’ll be placed on supervised release for five years once his time is served there. While both Ralo and Big Meech made headlines for their criminal activities, their perspective cases and outcomes are drastically different. Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008 for his role in running the BMF drug empire. Ralo was convicted of marijuana trafficking in 2018 and was promptly sentenced to eight years in federal prison.