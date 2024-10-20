Big Meech Photographed For First Time Since Federal Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Meech was recently transferred from FCI Coleman Low to a community confinement center overseen by Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, where the photo was taken.

The first photo of Big Meech since his release from federal prison has hit the web. On Sunday (October 20), a snap of the Black Mafia Family co-founder started making the rounds, showing him dressed in black with his arm around another person.

Big Meech was recently transferred from FCI Coleman Low to a community confinement center overseen by Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, where the photo was taken.

Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008 after being convicted on several counts of criminal conspiracy and money laundering for his involvement in the BMF crime ring.

A judge released him on October 15, roughly three years early, but he must serve the remainder of his sentence at the halfway house. His projected release date is January 27, 2026. He’ll be placed on supervised release once his time is served there.

Big Meech, born Demetrius Edward Flenory in June 1968, co-founded BMF in Detroit, Michigan, but it had operations across the United States. Along with his brother, Terry Flenory (also known as “Southwest T”), Big Meech started the BMF in the late 1980s, primarily distributing cocaine. By the early 2000s, the organization was reportedly handling large volumes of drugs and earning hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit profits.

Big Meech became a prominent figure in the Hip-Hop world due to his connections with various artists, including T.I. and Jeezy, and the BMF name was often referenced in rap music. He was known for living a flashy lifestyle, throwing extravagant parties and mingling with high-profile celebrities.

In 2005, federal authorities dismantled BMF, and Big Meech, along with his brother and many others, were arrested. The BMF legacy was the inspiration behind 50 Cent’s popular TV series on STARZ, BMF. Big Meech has expressed interest in using his platform to mentor young people about the consequences of the lifestyle he once lived.