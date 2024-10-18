Big Meech’s Freedom Comes with Five-Year Supervised Release After Sentence 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was released after two decades behind bars but is subject to five years of supervised release.

Big Meech may have been released from prison to a halfway house, but it will be several years before he’s free from legal restrictions.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, founder of the notorious street organization and record label Black Mafia Family (BMF), was transferred to a halfway house where he will serve the remainder of his sentence, reportedly set to end on January 27, 2026.

However, once he completes his sentence, Big Meech will be subject to a five-year supervised release, TMZ reports. Among the conditions, Big Meech will have to participate in a substance abuse program. It’s uncertain whether he will be required to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

LiL Meech Reacts To Father’s Release

Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays his father in 50 Cent’s STARZ series BMF, is yet to speak on the news. However, he shared a throwback photo of his father on his Instagram Story alongside a PSA about loyalty and betrayal.

“We don’t lose friends, We learn who our real ones are,” he wrote. “Real isn’t about what you have. It’s what you stand for. Some people become loners because they were betrayed by every person they ever trusted.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross, who saluted the Black Mafia Family founder on his 2010 single, “B.M.F. (Blowin Money Fast),” welcomed him back with a shout-out on Instagram before performing the track at the club.

“The streets back. Meech home,” he said. “Meech welcome back.”

Lebron James also reacted to the news, tweeting “Welcome home Big Meech!!” but faced backlash from fans condemning him for celebrating the former kingpin.

Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering in 2008 and spent nearly twenty years behind bars.

“He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation,” his attorney Brittany K. Barnett said in a statement. “Now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter.”