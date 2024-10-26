Ralo Says Muslim Faith Led Him To Decision Not To Pick Sides In Lil Durk & Quando Rondo Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn why Ralo refuses to take sides in the Lil Durk and Quando Rondo feud.

Ralo has explained how his faith as a Muslim has influenced his rationale when it comes to his support of both Lil Durk and Quando Rondo amid the Chicago rapper’s arrest in connection to their longstanding feud.

In a heartfelt video shared with fans on Instagram, Ralo opened up about why he refuses to take sides in the ongoing feud between Lil Durk and Quando Rondo. His appeal follows news of Durk’s recent arrest over a murder-for-hire charge in connection with the death of Rondo’s associate Lul Pab. Addressing the tension directly, Ralo emphasized his commitment to his faith as a guiding principle for staying neutral.

“When it comes to [Lil Durk] and [Quando Rondo] beef, I don’t have to choose sides,” Ralo began.

He continued, explaining that his Muslim faith requires him to prioritize peace above all else.

“We as Muslims [are] supposed to put our Lord first,” he said. “First and foremost. I don’t got to choose no side when it comes to my brothers.”

Ralo added on to his statement by stressing his belief in fostering peace, even amidst tragedy striking both Durk and Quando’s camps between the 2021 death of King Von and the 2022 Death of Lul Pab.

“I’m supposed to try to make amends in peace no matter who have died, no matter what problems have occurred, no matter what happened,” he said.

“I know these courthouse[s] is taking us apart, but our Lord going to judge us one day,” he added. “The Prophet Muhammad said a wise man remembers death.”

Ralo concluded his message with conviction, declaring, “I ain’t on that type of time… I ain’t got to keep beef with no [one], being mad. This is what I’m on. I’m on Muslim time and I’m staying on that.”

In the comments section of another Instagram post re-sharing a statement Ralo made concerning his decision to hire security after reports have determined members of Durk’s security detail team may have been federal informants, the Atlanta rapper doubled down on his belief that his Muslim faith will shed light on this situation and cause people to become more empathetic.

“When one Muslim experiences hardship or suffering, the entire community should feel the pain,” he wrote in the comments section of the post.

Earlier this year, Ralo opted to take a similar stance while explaining his support of incarcerated rappers YFN Lucci and Young Thug, who were both also involved in a substantial feud authorities believe led to violence in the Atlanta area over the years. In an Instagram post he shared on September 16, Ralo addressed the hate he has received, seemingly from Young Thug supporters, when expressing his support for YFN Lucci on social media.

“Why everything I post #FreeLucci ah cornball axx nicca always in my comments telling me to pick sides,” Ralo wrote in part in the post. “We need to be trying to unite our men instead of adding more division. The government seeking to take down every empire we build and use our record labels or tribes to call us Gangs.”

Hear Ralo’s reasoning on the situation with Durk and Quando in the post above.