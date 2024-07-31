Ralo Swats Rumors YFN Lucci Has Phone In Jail & Reveals His Mother Has Been Hospitalized

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ralo has expressed his frustration with critics who allege his post about his jail call with YFN Lucci was disingenuous.

Ralo is venting his frustration after his recent post featuring a video of a jail call with YFN Lucci has apparently done more harm than good.

Early last week, Ralo shared a post on Instagram dedicated to his Atlanta rap counterpart YFN Lucci, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2021. Despite the fact that the two rappers have been friends and collaborators since as early as 2017, many initially criticized the video.

And most of the discourse about the call between the pair began after social media users accused Ralo of being disingenuous by sharing the portion of the call during which he informed Lucci he would be taking his kids back-to-school shopping. Apparently, word traveled back to Ralo and upset him at the very least, adding to his already full plate, which he remarked about in the caption of a lengthy Instagram post.

“Yawl don’t be knowing wtf ah person be going through yawl just be round this bih assuming sht,” Ralo wrote in the post.

Ralo revealed he’s dealing with his mother’s declining health and subsequent hospitalization while also bearing the weight of outside pressures as well.

“Keep asking for money, keep asking for favors and all this old p### ax sht my momma in the hospital barely can breathe,” he wrote. “Then I wake up to blogs and YouTubers headlines saying ‘Ralo calls Lucci in jail.’ I know the internet gone gossip, lie and do what they do, but them lies be messing up people lives bro.”

Ralo went on to explain that the only reason cameras caught video of YFN Lucci’s call was because he was already shooting something with another one of his associates who was just released from prison.

“Them cameras was there for lil anti first day out, I ain’t know Lucci was gone call me,” he wrote. “That man ain’t got no phone in his cell. He trying to come home to his family.”

In the comments section of the original post, Ralo received words of encouragement from music industry heavy-hitters such as Monica and Raekwon.

“THIS…. sending prayers to you and for you! May the most high touch heal and deliver @ralofamgoon,” Monica wrote. Raekwon added, “God bless your Queen ahk !”

Though Ralo hasn’t shared many details pertaining to his mother’s condition, he posted an Instagram story that appeared to show he was visiting the neurodiagnostic unit of the hospital where medical professionals use specialized equipment to help doctors diagnose and treat brain and nervous system conditions such as epilepsy, strokes, degenerative brain disease and more.

On a high note, Ralo’s rap confidant YNF Lucci could soon walk free from prison after the Fulton County DA recommended his early release. Sending prayers out to Ralo and his family.