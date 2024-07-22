Ralo Shares Jail Call With YFN Lucci To “Show The World How To Be Real Men”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YFN Lucci is truly blessed to have a friend like Ralo!

Ralo is making sure to use his newfound freedom as an opportunity to do good deeds for his loved ones and give his incarcerated rap peer YFN Lucci his flowers in the process.

On Monday (July 22), the “Kingpin” shared a post on Instagram dedicated to his Atlanta rap counterpart YFN Lucci, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2021. In the lengthy caption of the post, Ralo took the time to empathize with Lucci’s situation, explaining why he shared a video of he and the “Wet” rapper’s recent conversation during which he informed him he would be taking his kids back-to-school shopping.

“Imagine being on 23 hour lock down for months,” Ralo wrote in the post.

“That sht will f## up a person head and soul. We gotta give Lucci momma her flowers for holding that sht down for him. I have to beg Lucci to allow me to do sht for his kids cuz that’s all ah nicca got fr. I told him we gotta show the world how to be real men cuz it’s way too much flaw sht going on and the people following the sucker sht.”

Ralo concluded, “He will never old nothing in return im looking for my rewards for our lord. Anything I do for anybody is to cleanse my soul from all the wrong I’ve done… I love you forever brother #FreeLucci (Ralo Chapter 38 Volume 3 #OutNow go watch and subscribe my YouTube please).”

In the video clip of their conversation, Ralo continued to break down how much he feels for Lucci and his situation, especially considering he spent years in the same predicament himself.

“You know, after like five, six years go by that s###, you be needing that s###, Lucci,” he said. “That bankroll get kind of, you know what I’m saying? You know, my first two years I cocky. I don’t need nothing from no b###h. Five years went by, six years I said, ‘Hold up I need it’.”

The connection between Ralo and Lucci is underscored by their dynamic collaborative chemistry, highlighted on releases such as “Dream Last Night” and “Been Had.” In 2017 the pair connected for their anthemic collaboration “The Dopeman” immediately after Ralo signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records and released his Famerican Gangster II mixtape.

Ralo was released from federal prison last November after he was convicted and sentenced to 97 months in prison, following a 2018 arrest stemming from a massive marijuana trafficking operation.

On the other hand, Lucci was charged with racketeering, violating Atlanta’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony back in 2021. Lucci pleaded guilty earlier this year in January as a part of a plea deal in which he can serve a sentence of 20 years in prison with credit for time served.

Check out the video clip of their conversation above.