Ralo Welcomed Home From Prison With Stretch Limousine Procession

After serving six years behind bars in connection to his 2018 conviction on federal drug charges, Atlanta rapper Ralo is finally a free man.

On Wednesday (November 8), multiple videos clips began circulating on social media showing Ralo immediately after his release from prison. In one the clips making the rounds, Ralo appears to be all smiles as he jumps out of a murdered out, all-black Cadillac stretch limousine SUV surrounded by other blacked out SUVs. Several individuals appeared to shout “welcome home” while Ralo can be seen reconnecting with a large group of his associates.

Fans of the “Ahk S### Pop S###” rapper who have been following his journey closely throughout the last year are likely not surprised by Ralo’s homecoming. Despite being formally handed an eight-year sentence by a judge in June, Ralo’s team actually predicted his release from prison in an IG post last year.

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served,” the statement read. “The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time. He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year.”

Now that Ralo has earned his newfound freedom, it appears his first order of business is to get his music career back on track. Ralo delivered his “First Day Out” single—which lands on the heels of his 97 Months album that was released last April.

Check out the video of the moment Ralo was released and reunited with his team below.