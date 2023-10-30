Ray J Steps Up To Help Kodak Black Following “Drink Champs” Episode But Faces Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black has Ray J worried for his health, but can he and Wack 100 help the Florida rapper from an undisclosed issue?

Ray J has come forward to support Kodak Black, but all is not perfect in his efforts, despite showing concern for the rapper.

Kodak showed up seemingly out of sorts for an interview with Drink Champs. That caused some strife among fans of the show, because they typically talk to more classic Hip-Hop acts. Kodak discussed his controversial collaboration with 6ix9ine and he seemed out of it, potentially under the influence of drugs.

Ray J expressed his concern for Kodak via Instagram. At the same time, he explained he had a past experience with Yak that was not cool.

Ray J wrote, “Someone needs to step in and ensure he’s okay. This isn’t the Nore interview. We need to support this guy. I once took him to the Trump residence, and his behavior was highly inappropriate. They were displeased with the experience due to his lack of guidance and respect. @wack100, let’s come together to find a way to assist this young man rather than witnessing his self-destructive path.”

Some people on social media expressed that Ray J could’ve easily done his good deeds in private, behind closed doors. Instead, he took it to social media. In the past, Kodak has chastised people like Boosie Badazz for expressing their concern before the world. He has not said anything to Ray J.

Meek Mill seemed less sympathetic toward Kodak Black. Meek said he didn’t even want to be called a rapper thanks to Yak.

“I’m almost hesitant to be associated with the term ‘rapper’ anymore,” Meek stated.

And then Kodak said that 21 Savage switched up on him after doing a project with Drake. 21 only responded with several blue hat emojis, claiming “cap.”