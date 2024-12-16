Real Boston Richey Accused Of Leaking Exes Explicit Videos “Brag” To Other Women 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Real Boston Richey’s former girlfriend accused him of messing with minors and claimed the rapper leaked their intimate videos.

Real Boston Richey is being called out by his former girlfriend, who accuses the rapper of sharing an explicit video of her. She also branded him a “child molester,” in an explosive social media rant Sunday (December 15).

The 27-year-old rapper previously faced backlash over his relationship with model Tatiana Chanell, who allegedly turned 18 earlier this year.

However, the criticism intensified after Richey’s ex-girlfriend, Aire Jay, levied serious accusations against him over the weekend.

She kicked off her rant by calling him a “child molester,” and “a creep who exposes girls.” In a follow-up post, she accused the rapper’s mother of harassing her and claimed he sent explicit videos of them having sex to other girls.

Real Boston Richey Apologizes For Leaking video

She posted screenshots of their alleged DMs, with Boston Richey saying there is “Nothing to [be] mad about,” adding, “that’s my favorite video.” He also questioned how Aire could be upset that he wanted to “brag” about how good she was in bed by showing the video to other girls. Other messages show him apologizing and asking how he could make it up to Aire.

Aire claimed Boston Richey offered to pay her $5,000 to apologize for the leaking video. However, she claims he backtracked and only sent $1,000.

She also hopped on Instagram Live and claimed Boston Richey’s mother is accusing her of extortion.

“Ain’t no extorting when a n#### exposed you,” Aire said during the live. “You don’t want me to sue you, so yeah, gimme what you gone gimme. Or we could go to court about this s###. I could sue you for everything.”

Earlier this year, Boston Richey attempted to clarify his girlfriend’s age after he was accused of being a pedophile.

“This girl 23,” he said while on a boat trip with Tatiana Chanell.

Back in January, Boston Richey came under fire after Chanell celebrated her birthday. She insinuated she had only just turned 18, posting a photo with a cake that had “legal” written on it.