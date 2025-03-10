Reginae Carter Explains Why She Didn’t Stay With YFN Lucci Through His Prison Sentence

Reginae Carter has revealed what led her to calling it quits with her former partner YFN Lucci while he was incarcerated and serving time for multiple charges. During her recent appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, the daughter of New Orleans-bred rap legend Lil Wayne dished on the dynamic of her relationship […]

Reginae Carter has revealed what led her to calling it quits with her former partner YFN Lucci while he was incarcerated and serving time for multiple charges.

During her recent appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, the daughter of New Orleans-bred rap legend Lil Wayne dished on the dynamic of her relationship with Lucci while remarking on his release from prison last January. Initially, the conversation was kicked off by Reginae’s response to an inquiry about what made her fall in love with Lucci, whom she calls Ray, when she met him at 19—when he was 27 and the father of four.

“I don’t know I was 19 I feel like I always had a crush on him,” Reginae Carter said in part. “And then he just came—he reminded me of what I was used to. He came courting me, giving me what I like.”

Carter added that his status as a rapper, like her father Lil Wayne, made his lifestyle seem more palpable and familiar to her.

“Spending time with me like you know I’m used to a rapper like my father is a rapper so it was kind of like home a little bit,” she said.

Though she described him as a “sweetheart” soon, the conversation shifted as Reginae began breaking down where things went wrong between her and Lucci aka Ray. While being questioned about what ended up being the reason why they went their separate ways, Reginae revealed that she was being contacted by other women about his alleged infidelities.

“I’m saying don’t date these rappers cuz they are just no good,” she said. “Have fun with them, you have fun with them. And listen and that’s the thing, I was in love. So I was not I kind of—I don’t know how to have fun I’m such a lover girl that it’s like if I like you or if I’m with you I’m going to love you I’m going to fall in love.”

She went on to reveal that the final straw, through it all, was Lucci’s involvement with a woman she claims he’s still with to this day.

“I was young, I definitely was willing to probably, I was probably willing to wait,” she said. “But like, you see, he has a girlfriend now. That’s been around.”

Reginae confirmed that Lucci and the woman were indeed together at the same time they were dating four years ago, up until his 2021 arrest. Though she admitted the saga did indeed cause her some emotional harm, she’s moved on from it, just like their relationship.

“Yeah, it did,” she said. “But also, I feel like I forgive him too. Because at the end of the day, I was young.

So it’s like, hey, and, it’s certain things that probably that girl would do that I probably wasn’t gonna do. And that’s just what it is. So it’s like, I mean, you have to, you have to give and take.”

In the end, Reginae has made peace with the situation and made for certain to express her genuine joy for Lucci’s release from prison.

“But I definitely am happy for him,” she said. “I’m glad that he’s out with his family and happy and yeah, we move on.”

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was charged with multiple offenses, including felony murder, aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. Last January he pleaded guilty as a part of a plea deal and received a 20-year sentence. While the judge granted YFN Lucci time served and parole eligibility within months, he remained behind bars for the entirety of 2024.

Watch the interview clip in the video above.