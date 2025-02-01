YFN Lucci Is Reunited With Family In Emotional Post-Prison Release Music Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pusha T, D.C. Young Fly, Boosie Badazz and more celebrate YFN Lucci’s release from prison.

YFN Lucci is once again a free man and has returned to his family’s warm embrace, following his lengthy prison sentence.

On Friday (January 31), YFN Lucci shared a string of Instagram posts celebrating his release from prison after being behind bars since January 2021.

In a pair of Instagram Story posts, the Atlanta rapper shared intimate clips of his first encounters with his children and other immediate family members after pulling up straight from the correctional facility in a fleet of luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs.

In a follow up post he shared on his feed, Lucci gave fans an even deeper glimpse into his homecoming in a visual for what will presumably be his first post-prison release.

Along with additional footage of his tearful reunion with family, the track also included a touching message from one of Lucci’s children.

”What’s up, dad I just wanna let you know that I love you,” his kid says tenderly, “I’m praying for you. I think about you every day. I miss you and I can’t wait to see you.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory reactions from many of Lucci’s peers such as Pusha T, Blac Youngsta, Hitmaka, Pastor Troy and many others.

“Welcome home,” D.C. Young Fly wrote in a comment while rapper Posa added, “Hell yeah Bolo back.”

Boosie Badazz also reacted to Lucci’s release by posting a video of his daughter’s hilarious viral rant from years ago when she exclaimed, “I told y’all n*ggas, y’all thought I was playin’ but I told y’all n*ggas. He comin’ home today.” In the tweet he shared with the video, Boosie tagged YFN Lucci and wrote, “I miss my child smh,” along with several crying laughing smiley face emojis.

Lucci was charged with multiple offenses, including felony murder, aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. Last January he pleaded guilty as a part of a plea deal and received a 20-year sentence. While the judge granted YFN Lucci time served and parole eligibility within months, he remained behind bars for the entirety of 2024.

Watch the visual Lucci dropped for the new single in the post below.