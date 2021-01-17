Reginae Carter Gives Update On YFN Lucci

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Last week, YFN Lucci was arrested on murder charges and everything changed! It seems like just yesterday when they Lucci was throwing a party for thhis boo Reginae in Atlanta with no masks! And then, one of his crew members was shot dead in the head when somebody shot back at them. There are different accounts of what happened next. I hears the man fell out of the car and I also heard he was thrown out the car by Lucci and left. Not sure! I do not know what they were doing just cruising in enemy terrain to start. Sad!
She said he will be home soon! Hope so! Honestly, I think so too. The case seems a bit weak to me.