Rich Homie Quan Death Rumors Spread

Rich Homie Quan fans were confused and heartbroken when rumors of his death began to surface on social media.

Rumors of Rich Homie Quan passing away started spreading on social media on Thursday (September 5). People were saying the rapper died of an overdose or heart attack, but no real sources spoke up to let fans know the truth.

Young Thug fan page Thugger Daily was among the most prominent accounts spreading the death rumor online. Thugger Daily claimed “2 good sources” said it was “likely” true but nothing was confirmed yet.

“Hearing Rich Homie Quan passed away today due to a possible OD… Please don’t be true,” the account revealed.

Fans were stunned as they struggled to process the information. Many people questioned if the rumors were true, wondering if it was just another celebrity death hoax. Rapper T.O Green claimed the rumor was confirmed, blaming a “bad pill.”

Jacquees confused fans when he mourned Rich Homie Quan on Twitter before quickly deleting the post.

“Man my brother Quan was one of dem ones and responsible for so much s### man,” Jacquees wrote. “ I love you bru, just talked to you and you told me how proud you was of me. Ima miss you bru. Forever, I ain’t cried in forever bru…this one HURT FR…”

Jacquees posted again minutes later.

“Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan,” he wrote. “I love you for Life. #Richgang.”

Boosie Badazz was another notable artist who spoke out on social media.

“JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD‼️” he wrote. “JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga.”

AllHipHop is working to confirm the true story.