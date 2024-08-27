Rich The Kid Shared Bed With Takeoff & Argued With Quavo Prior To Migos Quality Control Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover the untold story of Rich The Kid’s early days with the Migos. Hear him share heartwarming tales of friendship and comradery before they made it big in the rap industry.

Rich The Kid has opened up about what life was like living with arguably one of the greatest modern rap groups before the Migos got their big break.

In a recent podcast interview, Rich The Kid remarked about his early days bunking with the Migos and late rapper Takeoff, sharing endearing stories of the type of comradery they shared before becoming mainstream rappers. While strolling down memory lane, the “Carnival” rapper recalled the chaotic moments leading up to the Migos inking their groundbreaking deal with Quality Control Music.

“We was all in the basement,” Rich The Kid began. “They [Migos] were like, ‘oh, we about to go meet P. We about to go sign’. And I was like, ‘I’m coming too.”

But as things tend to quickly escalate between brothers and tight-knit friends, a spat erupted between Quavo and Rich The Kid after the Migos frontman appeared to to have other plans for lil bro.

“Me and Qua [Quavo], we started fighting,” he admitted. “I’m like, ‘I’m going. I’m going’. We were fighting in the driveway and they left, and now I’m just p##### off.”

As the Migos trio headed off to seal their fate, the group’s matriarch, who inspired their world-famous adlib, consoled a fuming Rich The Kid.

“Mama was like, ‘Don’t worry, Rich, it’s okay,'” he said. “It’s going to be all right.'”

Though upset, he kept his head up and returned to the studio to work on his craft. It was at this point that Rich The Kid said his determination to make it intensified, especially after he saw how instantaneously the Migo gang’s aura shifted upon finalizing their deal.

“I left, went to the studio the same night, they came back with jewelry,” he said. “They had chains, money and s##t. I’m going to bed like this [crosses arms].”

Rich The Kid then painted a touching picture of how close his bond with Takeoff was, revealing that they would often sleep in the same bed out of sheer necessity before fame hit.

“I remember like, me and Take [Takeoff] used to sleep on the bed,” he said. “He sleep this way, I used to sleep this way. He came home, got chains, ‘Check me out.'”

Despite his obvious frustration with the situation, he still remembers how happy he was to see the Migos realize their dreams. But truth be told, the same sort of payoff was merely around the corner for Rich The Kid, who continued grinding in the studio until he received a call that would change everything.

“I was doing a song with OJ The Juice Man, and then I got a call,” he said. It was P [Pierre ‘P’ Thomas], He was like, ‘Bro, I want to sign you.'”

Though the offer was tempting, Rich knew his worth and didn’t hesitate to make demands.

“I was like, all right, bet,” he said.” “I need two things. If I’m going to sign with y’all, I need a bag of money right now. I got my engineer right here. You got to come with me.”

The gamble paid eventually off in a big way for him. After signing with Quality Control, Rich The Kid’s career skyrocketed upon the release of his breakout hit, “Plug Walk” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018 and went triple platinum. Additionally, his debut studio album, The World Is Yours, also made waves, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earning an RIAA (Recording Industry Of America) platinum certification. Rich The Kid went on to release several hits with QC, such as “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which went double platinum.

Check out the clip featuring the intriguing anecdote above.