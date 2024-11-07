Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp Says She’d Hook Up With Drake—Despite Him Being Rozay’s Enemy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp speaks out on Drake and Rick Ross in a revealing interview. Find out what she had to say about their rivalry and her thoughts on Ross’ ‘ops’.

Tia Kemp is giving a new definition to the phrase “homie hopper” based on her recent remarks about former rap buddies Drake and Rick Ross in her latest interview.

In her appearance on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast, Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross’ son, didn’t hold back on her feelings about one of Rozay’s biggest ops right now, none other than Drake. As the conversation turned to Ross’ former friend-turned-rival, Tasha K prodded Kemp about whether she’d be interested in any romantic proclivities with any of Ross’ adversaries. At first, Kemp played coy, brushing off Ross’ so-called “ops.”

“No, I ain’t want none of his ops,” Tia Kemp said. “I don’t want none of them dustys. They ain’t got nothing,” she shot back, making it clear she had no interest in Ross’ lesser-known foes.

But when Tasha mentioned Drake, Kemp’s tone changed.

“Oh yeah, I’d get Drake,” she responded without hesitation, admitting she’s drawn to the Scorpion lyricist, who also shares her water sign status.

“He a Scorpio too, he a water sign,” she said before playfully adding a fling with Drake would be purely casual. “But nah, I won’t take Drake serious. We just have to do some business.”

A back-and-forth ensued between Tasha K and Kemp as the podcaster attempted to coax the social media personality that she’s not competing for a roster spot with Drake, just a one night stand. As the conversation escalated, Tasha pressed Kemp further, asking whether or not she’d really hook up with Drake if she had the chance. Kemp’s response was explicit, and unfiltered.

“I would, I’d let him knock the Mario coins out me,” she declared, laughing, and adding, “It’s good… I see it across the room, b##h.”

The revelation comes amid a complicated history between Drake and Ross, who were once close collaborators. Earlier this year in April after Ross released a diss track aimed at Drake, Kemp hopped on Instagram Live with a proposition for Drizzy to help him gain an edge in their rap beef.

“Drake, call me boo,’” she urged. “I got something to tell you. Drake told [Ross] to drop and give him 50, but he can’t. I’m just playing; I don’t know what that big m########### can do. Tell him stop lying, he wouldn’t tell you the truth if you played truth or dare with him.”

Check out the clip in the post above.