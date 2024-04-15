Rick Ross’ Exes Side With Drake In Ongoing Diss Track Saga 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp and Cristina Mackey are backing Drake in the ongoing diss track saga, with Kemp making salacious allegations about Rick Ross.

Rick Ross’ exes have picked a side in the ongoing diss track saga and it appears the ladies are team Drake.

On Sunday (April 14), Mackey, who split with Rick Ross earlier this year after a brief relationship, took to Instagram to show her support for Drake. The fitness influencer shared a workout on Instagram as Drake’s 2028 song “Energy” blared from the speakers.

Meanwhile, Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross’ son William, hopped on Instagram Live with a proposition for Drake.

“Drake, call me boo,’” she urged. “I got something to tell you. Drake told [Ross] to drop and give him 50, but he can’t. I’m just playing; I don’t know what that big m########### can do. Tell him stop lying, he wouldn’t tell you the truth if you played truth or dare with him.”

In a follow-up video, she accused Ross of paying Lamar Odom’s ex-girlfriend for oral sex. While, last week, she claimed her baby daddy is featured on Diddy’s alleged notorious “freak tapes.”

The back and forth is the latest fallout from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album.

After trading subliminal shots for a few days, Drizzy and Rozay went in on their respective diss tracks. Drake got at Ross (among others) on “Drop and Give Me 50,” while the MMG honcho fired back on “Champagne Moments.”

Before taking it to wax, Ross unfollowed Drake on social media prompting the OVO boss to retaliate, sending Rozay’s recent ex Cristina Mackey a VIP invite to one of his concerts.

In addition, Drake and Rick Ross exhanged a few more jabs on Instagram Sunday (April 14).