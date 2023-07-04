Rick Ross Addresses Failed Pool Diving Attempt: “Don’t Try This At Home!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Don’t try my ‘DOUBLE DECKER SLAPPER’ at home!” – Rick Ross

Rick Ross hopped on Instagram Monday (July 3), and we assume his knees stayed good and sturdy—unlike his viral diving attempt. The Maybach Music Group boss took some time to break down the stunt, which he gave its own name.

“I did a double bounce and boy my knee caught a flat,” he said. “Bow! Don’t try my ‘DOUBLE DECKER SLAPPER’ dive at home!”

It all started over the weekend Rozay when threw an epic shindig at his Georgia estate. Of course, it had a few shenanigans. Somehow, a parachuting man became a part of the festivities.

Yung Rénzél then attempted his self-professed “double decker slapper” and, boy, did that water slap the taste out of his mouth.

Despite how Rick Ross entered the pool, he’s OK. The incident may have worked to spark even more interest into the rapper’s annual event. Bawse!