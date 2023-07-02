Rick Ross’s Pool Party Crashed By Parachuting Man: “Don’t Land On The Roof!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross’s sprawling Georgia estate continues to be a source of entertainment. Not long after his massive car show, the Maybach Music Group boss held pool party to usher in the summer. But his soirée got a little more exciting after a man parachuted onto his property. Rick Ross shared video of the moment when the parachuting man flies overhead.

“There he go!” Ross says, excitedly. “Oh my god! It’s the parachute guy. G#######! Hey, don’t land on the roof!” Additional footage included the man packing up his gear and tossing into the back of a black pickup truck. Ross later said they wound up giving him the truck, telling him it was their “destiny.”

Rick Ross has someone land in on a parachute at his pool party pic.twitter.com/51fpxJShIo — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) July 2, 2023

This is the second time someone flying through the air has landed on Rick Ross’s property. Early last month, fan Kris Jeter risked his life paragliding into one of Ross’s parties. He told WSB-TV, “I was pretty lucky to make it make it to Rick Ross’ house. It was honestly one of the scariest flights I’ve ever taken. As soon as I got turned around by the wind, I had to fight my way to turn back around. The winds were rushing fast.”

But not everyone is amused by Rick Ross’s ongoing party antics. Several of his neighbors protested the car show, going as far as launching a petition to stop it. The neighbors told Fayette County Board of Commissioners last year’s event brought traffic to a standstill, so members of the Northridge subdivision signed petitions opposing the show.

“I have the petitions here that we signed,” one neighbor told the board during a meeting on April 25, while another said, “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

Despite the neighbors’ uproar, Rick Ross was still allowed to proceed with the car show on June 3. Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and Meek Mill were among those who performed at the event and all seemed to go well.