Rick Ross Celebrates County Officials Giving Him Green Light For Car Show

Fayette County officials initially denied Rick Ross a permit for his car show, but they changed their mind a week before the event.

The Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission reversed course and granted Rick Ross a permit for his upcoming car show in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Earlier this month, the commission denied Rick Ross a permit after his neighbors raised concerns about the car show. Rozay responded by declaring he would host the event without a permit.

The commission granted a conditional use permit to Rick Ross on Friday (May 26). He posted a screenshot of a letter signed by the commission’s director Deborah L. Bell on his Instagram Stories.

“THE HATERS DEAD,” he wrote. “WE UNSTOPPABLE.”

Rick Ross will host his car show at his “Promised Land” estate in Fayetteville on June 3. The permit requires him to provide off-street parking and prohibits outdoor lighting for activities after 10 p.m.

Rozay previously hosted a car show at his estate in 2022. His neighbors complained about the traffic caused by the event.

The rapper devised a plan to alleviate the issues for his second car show. His attorney Leron Rogers told WSB-TV the neighbors will receive passes to avoid traffic. Rogers said 35 officers will help direct traffic.

Rick Ross and Gucci Mane are scheduled to perform at the car show. Tickets are on sale here.