Rick Ross Flaunts Local Official’s Car Show Approval Amid Police Concerns

Rick Ross is scheduled to host his second car show at his “Promised Land” estate in Fayetteville, Georgia on June 3.

The Rick Ross Car Show received approval from the Fayette County Environmental Health Department despite pushback from other local officials in Georgia.

Rick Ross gloated by sharing a screenshot of the department’s director signing off on the event on Monday (May 22). He used the letter to promote his car show on social media.

“THE CAR SHOW & RODEO JUNE 3RD ROLLING!!!!,” he wrote on Instagram. “@rickrosscarshow @theslipperysoap ‘EAT LIKE A KING HA.’”

Last week, the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission denied Rick Ross a permit for his car show. He responded by saying he didn’t need a permit and announced plans to run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia.

“I love Fayetteville so much, next year I’m running for mayor,” he declared in an Instagram Stories video. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville.”

Rick Ross’ neighbors asked Fayette County to deny him a permit for the car show, which will be held at his Fayetteville estate. South Fulton police also raised concerns about how the event will affect traffic outside of Fayetteville.

“We will make every attempt to mitigate the impact on our local community,” South Fulton police told FOX 5 Atlanta. “Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of South Fulton residents and businesses. We have formulated a strategic plan to manage the situation effectively.”

Rick Ross and Gucci Mane are scheduled to perform at this year’s car show. Tickets are on sale here.