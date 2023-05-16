Rick Ross Plans To Run For Mayor After Car Show Pushback

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross wants to be the mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Rick Ross claimed he is running for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia on Tuesday (May 16).

The Maybach Music Group rapper announced his mayoral bid in an Instagram Stories video. Rozay sought office after the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission denied him a permit for his upcoming car show.

“I love Fayetteville so much, next year I’m running for mayor,” he said. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville.”

Rick Ross announces that he wants to run for mayor after officials reject his car and bike show permit request. pic.twitter.com/SMOg437Hf9 — Episodes (@episodesent) May 16, 2023

Rick Ross insisted his car show will still take place in Fayetteville on June 3. He asked his Instagram followers to inform him about the amount of votes he will need to win an election.

“I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville,” he said. “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

Rick Ross owns a massive estate called “The Promised Land” in Fayetteville. He previously hosted a car show at the property in 2022. Last month, his neighbors objected to him hosting another car show at his estate.