The Real Reason Gunplay Spazzed Over 50 Cent Song…

Gunplay went crazy on a DJ that played some 50 Cent in the club. But why? The rumors are revealing what may have happened.

Gunplay recently lost his mind. As you know, the rapper is down with Rick Ross, his crew and he’s a loyal one. He recently gave Rick Ross a massive chain, as the Teflon Don laid in bed. It was an awkward moment, but it signifies that he is not leaving his homeboys side anytime soon.

By the way, I just want to mention that Gunplay is actually a really good rapper. I like him a lot and I wish he would do more music. Because, right now, we are looking at a viral moment that is not the best look for him.

Now the question is what song did the DJ play? I know what I believe he played, but I am hearing various other songs, tell us what you hear being said on the street!

So, here is what we are getting.

Gunplay was partying it up at G5, the famous booty bar down in Miami. Now we know this. The DJ gave him a shout-out, but the DJ decided to play “I Smell Pu$$y” by none other than 50 Cent. WHAT!? WHAT!?

So, let’s talk about this DJ. What the hell was wrong with him? Who comes to Miami and purposely plays something that’s gonna rile up a Miami artist like Gunplay? Especially on his damn birthday in his own city. That just ain’t right, y’all. It ain’t right at all. But here is the catch. Gunplay and his lady are part of Love and Hip Hop Miami. The show thrives on creating conflict and getting reactions out of people. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if this whole thing was filmed or captured somehow for Love and Hip Hop. I think we can bet on that. Drama follows these Love and Hip Hop stars everywhere they go.

On another note, you might remember, Gunplay caught a bad one back in the day. He was jumped outside of an awards show and things got real nasty. 50 Cent and his crew outnumbered Gunplay, and he was laid out when it was all said and done. So, it’s understandable that hearing a 50 Cent record would trigger him.

But let me tell y’all, Gunplay has been through some struggles and battles with addiction, and that can cause reactions like the one we saw. It’s a tough road, but we’re rooting for him to overcome those challenges and come out on top. We need more positivity out here, but hey, when you’re a guy like Gunplay, people will always test you. And that DJ, he had some serious balls to pull a stunt like that. I just hope everyone made it home safe and sound, though.

Alright, y’all, that’s the scoop. Let me know what y’all think about this crazy situation in the comment section below. And don’t forget to like and subscribe for more updates. This is your boy Stacy, signing off. Stay tuned for more gossip!