Rick Ross Taunted By Ex Over Alleged Secret Children, Suggests Vasectomy  

Rick Ross’ baby mama Tia Kemp is back trolling Rick Ross again, roasting him over his alleged secret infant children.

Rick Ross is no stranger to getting roasted by Tia Kemp, the mother of his eldest son, William Roberts III.

The outspoken social media personality was back at it again during a recent Instagram Live. This time, Kemp repeated her claims that the Miami rapper has secret infant children.

The topic arose when a fan in the chat asked if the baby in her arms was her and Rozay’s grandson. As usual, Kemp seized on the opportunity to troll her ex.

“Of course not. Look at him real good. It’s no silverback-ed-ness in him,” Tia Kemp replied, using her favorite Rick Ross taunt. “Lil Will ain’t got’s no chirruns yet. He won’t be having none no time soon. He’s only 19 years old. And his daddy having enough for him, he’s already said it.”

Kemp continued, claiming that her son complains that he doesn’t know Rick Ross’ other children.

“I’m just keeping it real,” she added. “He’s not even seeing half of them. I’m serious.”

She then teased Ross, joking about having more children even after your adult kids have reached the age to start their own families, and suggested a vasectomy.

“Anybody that’s still having children while their children are having children, please girl and guys, chop shop that,’ she said. ”Don’t do that to yourself. It’s embarrassing, it’s not too cool at all. It’s the most ratchet thing you could do in your family.”

Tia Kemp Claims Rick Ross Will Dump New Boo Before Christmas

This isn’t the first time Tia Kemp has made wild allegations about Rick Ross or the number of children he has.

Back in January, Kemp claimed Rozay has 10 children, “two of them probably not even a month old.”

She revisited the claims last month while roasting Ross over his new girlfriend.

“Y’all know the girl will be gone in the month,” she said while on Instagram Live. “Probably before Christmas, man. He got too many children he gotta f###### support for Christmas. The b#### ain’t going to get nothing.”