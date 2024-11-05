Tia Kemp Blasts Rick Ross Over “Age-Gap” Romance, Gone By Christmas 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp is going off on Rick Ross and his new girlfriend, who she says will be gone by the end of the year.

Rick Ross’ ex and the mother of his child, Tia Kemp, is calling out Rick Ross for dating a much younger woman and claims the new couple will be over before Christmas.

The outspoken social media personality took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 4) to put her ex on blast. Kemp said she is waiting on her child support payment, and in the meantime, she’s throwing shade at Rozay’s “lil young’un,” the rapper’s new girlfriend, Justice Williams.

It’s payday,” Kemp began. “We don’t get paid on f###### Fridays. I need my s### on Monday. You tell that funky fat b####, he’s trying to get my attention with this little Diddler baby.”

Tia Kemp continued, highlighting the rumored 20-year-plus age gap between Rick Ross and his girlfriend.

“You see the big age f###### gap? That b#### is a Diddler,” she added, referencing her nickname for Diddy. “He doing every f###### thing to cover his ass right now. He trying to make the blogs and all that s### right now with a muthafuckin lil girl. I’ll give that b#### something to go viral for.”

Tia Kemp Says Rick Ross Gives His Girlfriends A Contract

Kemp then implied Williams is bound by a “contract” with Rick Ross and said the couple will be over before the end of the year.

“Y’all know the girl will be gone in the month,” she added. “Probably before Christmas, man. He got too many children he gotta f###### support for Christmas. The b#### ain’t going to get nothing.”

Rick Ross is currently wining and dining his new boo on a birthday trip to Dubai, but Tia Kemp joked, “It’s bring your child to work” day.

Tia Kemp isn’t the only one who thinks Rick Ross will soon move on. Last month, Williams addressed the doubters who believe the romance won’t last.

“If I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it,” Williams said on Instagram Live. “But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.”