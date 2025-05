Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and Ciara shared a joyful red carpet moment at the 2025 Met Gala, putting their old feud to rest with smiles and a baby bump rub.

Rihanna turned heads and turned the page on old drama at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, where she reunited with Ciara in a warm, public moment that showed their years-old feud is officially history.

The two stars posed together on the red carpet, smiling as Ciara gently placed her hand on Rihanna’s baby bump—a sweet gesture that said more than any tweet ever could.

EVERYONE BE QUIET 😭 THIS IS A MOMENT IN HISTORY RIGHT NOW RIHANNA AND CIARA HAVE LINKED UP 😭🩷 pic.twitter.com/EnbFzqAetc — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) May 6, 2025

If you weren’t on twitter back in its prime you wouldn’t understand how significant it is seeing Ciara & Rihanna in a photo together!!😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FUGU1BM9Ez — Javier Sparks (@PilatesPapii) May 6, 2025

Rihanna, who confirmed she’s expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, made a dramatic return to fashion’s biggest night wearing a Marc Jacobs ensemble that played into the gala’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Her outfit featured a black pinstripe skirt, cropped blazer, gray corset, and a wide-brimmed hat, topped off with a burgundy polka-dot tie and chunky white collar.

She finished the look with black-and-white spectator mules and a dramatic bow trailing from the back.

Ciara, attending her eighth Met Gala, arrived in a black and silver LaQuan Smith gown with daring cutouts held together by strands of crystals.

She paired the look with black pumps, oversized earrings, and a sleek blonde bob.

Ciara was joined by husband, Russell Wilson, who wore a classic black tuxedo with a long coat, crystal brooch, cane and sunglasses.

The NFL quarterback joked about their night out, saying he hoped to “get Cinco tonight,” hinting at a fifth baby.

Rihanna & Ciara’s Public Feud

The affectionate moment between Rihanna and Ciara marked a full-circle moment for the two women, who once exchanged jabs on social media over a 2011 run-in at a party.

Back then, Ciara told E! ‘s Fashion Police that Rihanna “wasn’t the nicest” and that “it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in,” though she also added she had “always loved and respected what she’s done in fashion.”

Rihanna fired back on Twitter, kicking off a back and forth. Eventually, Rihanna apologized, and the pair seemingly moved on.

Though Ciara later told a radio station in 2013, “I don’t have beef with anybody, but I’m not going to be disrespected either… I don’t know what her problem is. I think she’s nuts right now,” she also said she wished Rihanna well.

By 2016, Ciara brushed off the feud entirely, calling it “pure comedy” on Twitter. Since then, the two have kept things cordial, but their Met Gala moment was the clearest sign yet that the past is behind them.