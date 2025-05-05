Rihanna Unveils Baby Bump At 2025 Met Gala—Third Child With A$AP Rocky

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna had arguably the best look for the 2025 Met Gala. On Monday (May 5), she and longtime partner A$AP Rocky revealed they are expecting their third child together at the annual soiree in New York City. The singer, 37, showcased her baby bump in a fitted two-piece outfit before the event, with photographer Miles Diggs sharing photos of her in the rain.

The couple already has two sons: RZA, turning three this month, and Riot Rose, 21 months old. Rihanna has spoken warmly about how her relationship with Rocky has deepened since becoming parents, praising him as a patient and loving dad.

A$AP Rocky, co-chairing the Met Gala, previously joked that their best collaboration so far has been their children, emphasizing their family bond over professional projects. Rihanna is known for her iconic pregnancy reveals, notably announcing her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Their third pregnancy continues her pattern of high-profile announcements.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship evolved from a long-standing friendship and professional collaboration into a deeply committed partnership. They first connected publicly in 2012 during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards and maintained a close bond over the years, with Rocky opening for Rihanna on her 2013 Diamonds World Tour.

Their romantic relationship officially began in 2020, after years of mutual support and shared creative projects, including campaigns for Rihanna’s Fenty brand. Rihanna has described their start as cautious, aware of the emotional risks, but Rocky became a central figure in her life both personally and professionally.

Since becoming a couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have solidified their status as a power couple, supporting each other through public challenges and celebrating milestones together. They welcomed RZA in May 2022 and Riot Rose in August 2023.

Rihanna was also by Rocky’s side during his recent trial. Rocky was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury on February 18 in his felony assault trial stemming from a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend, Terell Ephron (A$AP Relli).

He faced two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, but after nearly three hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted him, accepting the defense’s argument that the gun involved was a prop used for a music video and not a real weapon.