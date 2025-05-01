Rihanna Dragged Into Chris Brown’s Explosive $500 Million Legal Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is getting dragged into Chris Brown’s $500 million defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. over a controversial documentary.

Rihanna’s 2009 assault case has resurfaced in a $500 million defamation lawsuit filed by Chris Brown against Warner Bros. over a documentary that revisits his history of violence.

Warner Bros. is defending its 2024 documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence by pointing to Brown’s own past — including his 2009 felony assault conviction involving Rihanna — as evidence that the film is based on public record, not defamation, InTouch Weekly reports.

Though Rihanna is not involved in the lawsuit, her name and the details of the attack have become central to the case.

Michelle Taylor, a defendant in the suit, argued the documentary’s content stems from “widely-reported, fully disclosed, and undisputed facts regarding [Chris’] highly-publicized assault of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.”

The documentary also references other incidents from Brown’s past, including a 2017 restraining order obtained by actress Karrueche Tran and a physical altercation with singer Frank Ocean.

These events, Warner Bros. claims, support the film’s portrayal of Brown’s documented history of violence and are protected under free speech.

Chris Brown Blasts Documentary Claims In Defamation Lawsuit

Brown, however, is suing for $500 million, alleging the documentary falsely paints him as a “serial rapist and sexual abuser” despite never being convicted of any sex-related crimes.

His lawsuit also disputes the credibility of a woman featured in the film who accused him of rape in 2020 aboard Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht. Brown’s legal team claims her allegations were dismissed in court and described her as having a “history of violence and erratic behavior.”

Brown’s attorney blasted the studio’s defense, calling it “nonsense” and “ridiculous,” and accused the filmmakers of ignoring exculpatory evidence.

The lawsuit further claims Warner Bros. prioritized “likes, clicks, downloads, and dollars” over journalistic integrity.

Because Brown is a public figure, he must prove the filmmakers acted with “actual malice” — meaning they knowingly published false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

The documentary, released earlier this year, revisits Brown’s legal troubles and questions how his music career has endured amid repeated allegations and public scrutiny. Brown has pledged to donate a portion of any damages awarded to survivors of sexual abuse.