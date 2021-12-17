Rihanna Flaunts Sex Appeal In “Fluff It Up” Holiday Separates!

Still shopping? Hit up Rihanna! Savage X Fenty drops cozy holiday separates. The “Fluff It Up” collection proves comfy and affordable!

Rihanna is an omnipresent personality. Her impact and her legacy continues to strengthen. As with any shrewd entrepreneur she delivers the goods. Look, it’s just in time for the holidays, too. Savage X Fenty drops cozy holiday separates.

To illustrate RiRi’s fashion dedication, Savage X Fenty is releasing a comfortable array of separates. The “Fluff It Up” collection may double as casual or loungewear. This latest addition goes on to emphasize its, already established, posh plaid patterns. A stunning navy blue and a tasteful neon green highlight the “Fluff It Up” pieces.

On the whole, the moderately priced items are more than affordable. The prices from this billionaire beacon work to encourage customer retention. Items range in price from between $40 upwards to around 90 bucks.

Therefore, all the last-minute shoppers can find with a quick peruse through their website will prove worthwhile. Keep in mind, a modest investment of less than $300 will yield a hefty five-item haul. These being a robe, slip dress, booty short, stockings and a cropped top. Go ahead, and dress like Ree.

It’s time to “Fluff It Up!” It’s the season of the Savage. Rihanna says so.