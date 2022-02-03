Rihanna Glows in First IG Post, Proudly Debuts Baby Bump?

Recently, the Bad Gal makes a life changing announcement. So, along with her partner, A$AP Rocky, the growing couple reveals their pregnancy. In addition, to her proud papa, the world is seemingly wishing the couple nothing but love. So now, Rihanna glows in her first Instagram post. There she proudly debuts her growing baby bump.

Initially, when the Caribbean Queen releases the announcement photo, she receives overwhelming amounts of adoration. In fact, the official maternity shoot is now being shared with the navy. Consequently, the tasteful, four-picture photo shoot drips with joy.

Moreover, the included Miles Diggs’ photos effortlessly captures elation. Additionally, the accented accoutrements are incapable of stealing any attention. Albeit, a prissy pink Chanel puffer jacket and a rich gold Rollie, are on full display. However, they both fail to arouse the same level of satisfaction. Thus, the Bajan Beauty’s baby bump is the obvious center of attention.

Although, the iconic entrepreneur continuously pushes the boundaries. However, the accompanying social media caption is super nonchalant. RiRi narrates the pictures with a simplistic, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

By all means, Rihanna has all it takes to be a great mother. Amongst her inherent intelligence, her proven business acumen and her celebrated creativity she is accumulating a wealth of experiences.

It seems like Ms. Work can do it all.