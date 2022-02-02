Always, a father wants the best for his daughter.

Of course, congratulations are in order! Specifically, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. In truth, for years, countless rumors citing RiRi’s gestation were swirling. So now, Ronald Fenty reacts to confirmation of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

By all means, the ANTI artist’s pa, is experiencing overwhelming elation. “I’m ecstatic,” he beams. Additionally, Father Fenty offers, “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy,” this according to Page Six. Furthermore, a simple description poignantly encompasses his optimism.

At the same time, Mr. Fenty declares, “I’m still so excited.” Undoubtedly, the Bad Gal business magnate commands attention. Moreover, as the Caribbean Queen delivers the life-changing news the world celebrates.

Although, the streets of Harlem supply the perfect background for the surprise unveiling. However, the “Diamonds” singer’s dad receives a personal phone call. During, that call, the Pop superstar professes a profound rite-of-passage.

Recently, the “Stay” singer’s padre affirms the wonderful news. In addition, he includes, “she sent me some photos.” Next, Rihanna’s père asserts, “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Above all, Ronald Fenty, acknowledges Ri’s innate love for children. Then he gushes, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…” Most importantly, he sincerely declares, “she’s going to be a good mom.”